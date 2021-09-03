Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.45. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriState Capital by 108.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter worth $802,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSC opened at $20.18 on Friday. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $669.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.