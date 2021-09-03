Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.45. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriState Capital by 108.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter worth $802,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSC opened at $20.18 on Friday. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $669.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.