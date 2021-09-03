Brokerages Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $4,113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOFG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

