Brokerages Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.37 Million

Equities analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to post $29.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the lowest is $29.23 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $118.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.43 million, with estimates ranging from $146.25 million to $148.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 123,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,806. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. LiveVox has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $11.43.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

