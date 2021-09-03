Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

