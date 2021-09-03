Brokerages Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report $184.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $184.50 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $171.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $758.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $772.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $815.60 million, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVLT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

CVLT stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 289,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,521. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $704,238.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,630 shares of company stock worth $4,131,612. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

