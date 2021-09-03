Brokerages Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

AVTR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,814. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,822 shares of company stock worth $23,382,210 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

