Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Alteryx posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,339 shares of company stock worth $1,944,587. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

