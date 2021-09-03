Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $15.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

VBIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $896.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 748,017 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.