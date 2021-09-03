Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $15.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

VBIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $896.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 748,017 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

