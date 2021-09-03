Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $740,141.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,996 shares of company stock valued at $10,863,473. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 97,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MXL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.70. 5,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,539. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

