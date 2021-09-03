Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Illumina reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,765,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $469.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $485.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

