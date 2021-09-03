Brokerages Anticipate Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

