Brokerages Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Dana stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 4,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.51. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the first quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the first quarter worth $251,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

