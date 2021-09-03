Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,454 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.72% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $134,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.