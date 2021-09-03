Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share.

AVGO opened at $504.04 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.35.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

