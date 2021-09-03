Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 224 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $165.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.65 and its 200 day moving average is $157.39. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.31 and a twelve month high of $165.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.