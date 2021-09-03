Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

