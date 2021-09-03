Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 6,480 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,412 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $71.02 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

