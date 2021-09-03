Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $581,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

