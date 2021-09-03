Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 381.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650,190 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,649,000 after buying an additional 1,224,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

