Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 362 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $263,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $938,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

