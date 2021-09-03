Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Gap Down to $19.55

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $18.46. Brigham Minerals shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 798 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $831,552.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,524 shares of company stock worth $4,938,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.