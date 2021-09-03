Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

MNRL stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 91,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $1,857,279.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $831,552.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,593. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

