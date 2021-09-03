Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 121,319 Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Impac Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMH stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

