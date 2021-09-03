Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $280.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.52.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

