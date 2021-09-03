Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

