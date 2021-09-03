Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $288,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $119.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

