Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

