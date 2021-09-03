Brian J. Doerger Sells 2,862 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EBAY opened at $76.49 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC grew its position in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,481,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

