BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Shares Down 1%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.72. 3,140,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,477,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.13.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $337,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,040,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 196,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 35,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

