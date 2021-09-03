BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Shares Down 1%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.72. 3,140,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,477,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.13.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter.
About BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.
