Brambles Limited Declares Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4064 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

BXBLY opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

