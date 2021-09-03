Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 894,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.54 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
