Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 894,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.54 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 105.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 413,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 72,335 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

