Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,003. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. Brady has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

