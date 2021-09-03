Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director Sells $50,750.00 in Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director Dale Strang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Boxlight Co. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Boxlight by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 97,859 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,437,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

