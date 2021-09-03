Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Kimberly Hammonds Sells 14,889 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BOX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $25.71. 1,191,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,803. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.24. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
