Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $43.32. 320,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,243. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,485 shares of company stock worth $1,235,578 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.