Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after buying an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.96. 5,172,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

