Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $428.83. 277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.58 and its 200-day moving average is $384.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $429.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.