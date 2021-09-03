Bogart Wealth LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.12. The company had a trading volume of 39,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average of $217.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

