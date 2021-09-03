Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 98.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,171 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $104.72. The stock had a trading volume of 169,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268,389. The stock has a market cap of $191.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

