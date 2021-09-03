Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 600 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 346.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.52. 108,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

