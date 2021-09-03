Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 801,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,640 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $70,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $4,226,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $1,222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $98.60 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

