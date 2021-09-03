Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $3,438,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $98.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,033. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

