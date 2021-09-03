Blockzero Labs One Day Trading Volume Tops $309,105.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $309,105.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00061704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00123403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00788290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00046982 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.