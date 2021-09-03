Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 397 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $12,981.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $33.05 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

