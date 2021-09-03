BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $19.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

