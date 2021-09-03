BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BST stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.