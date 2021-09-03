BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIY opened at $15.71 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

