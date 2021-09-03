BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE MYD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,843. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

