BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MUE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 1,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,673. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $21,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

