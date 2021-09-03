BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE BTA opened at $14.43 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

